Police search for driver who reportedly abandoned stepdaughters after rollover crash in Florida

Sean O'Reilly
2:55 AM, Jan 24, 2018
Detectives are searching for the man who abandoned his stepdaughters after a rollover crash in Haines City.

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Detectives are searching for the man who abandoned his stepdaughters after a rollover crash in Haines City, Florida.

Police said Armando De Dios Cruz was driving on Sunday when he violated the right-of-way of another driver. Cruz's vehicle ended up rolling, causing the 6-year-old girl to be ejected from the Mercury SUV.

Officers say Armando, who does not have a valid driver's license, ran from the accident scene without checking on the conditions of either of his stepdaughters.

Paramedics transported both girls to a local hospital for treatment. Police say they are expected to be OK.

The driver of the vehicle De Dios Cruz struck sustained a broken wrist.

Haines City Police got a warrant for Armando's arrest for Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury and Child Neglect.

