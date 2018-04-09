Police: Man in Troy, Michigan armed with knives shot, killed by officers

TROY, Mich. - Police in Troy, Michigan said a man armed with knives was shot and killed after charging at officers on Monday morning.

According to police, they were called to the home on Saddle Brook for a domestic situation just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

Officers followed the suspect, a 23-year-old man, and when he noticed officers, he started charging at them. Another officer in an unmarked car got out to distract the suspect, and then the suspect tried getting in an unmarked car.

Police say he then turned toward the marked vehicle and started charging at the officer. The officer pulled out his taser and fired, but the taser was not effective and he kept charging toward officers.

That's when the officer shot at the suspect several times, killing him.

Police said it's been over 20 years since there was an officer-involved shooting in Troy.