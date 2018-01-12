Phoenix thief sticks live snake down his shirt

Cloudy
PHOENIX - A couple was caught on camera stealing snakes from a Phoenix pet store.
The security footage shows one man putting one snake down his shirt. The woman put another in her purse.
The shop owner ran out and got one of the snakes back before the couple slipped away.
Since they were outed on Facebook, the other snake was returned to the store.