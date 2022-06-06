Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

Gun Control New York
Mary Altaffer/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday, June 6, 2022, in New York. New York has strengthened gun laws as part of a series of laws signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul with the hope to lessen gun violence and gun-related deaths. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills Monday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Gun Control New York
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 13:38:03-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

"For our neighbors in Buffalo and across the country, we cannot grow complacent, we cannot grow numb and we cannot tolerate inaction on common sense gun reform any longer," Hochul said.

In addition to raising the minimum age for semiautomatic rifle purchases, another law will require microstamping in new firearms. Advocates for the law say it could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another law revises the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

Hochul also called on Congress to pass "meaningful gun violence prevention laws" in the wake of mass shootings across the country, including in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Juneteenth parade on TMJ4