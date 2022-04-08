Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will build an electric vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi.

He also told a crowd at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory that Tesla will start making three new vehicles next year.

Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.”

He said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year.

After that, it will start making a new Roadster and an electric semi.

He made his remarks Thursday night at the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus factory.

The factory is expected to employ about 10,000 people.