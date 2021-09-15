Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped in 2007 and taken to Mexico

A Florida mother has her daughter back.

The Clermont Police Department says Angelica Vences-Salgado was reunited with her daughter Jacqueline Hernandez, who she had not seen since 2007.

Hernandez, who is now 19, was reportedly kidnapped by her father and taken to Mexico.

She contacted her mother on Sept. 2, 2021, on social media, according to the Clermont Police Department, and asked to meet her at the border in Texas on Sept. 10.

Police verified Hernandez's identity and reunited her with her mother. The police department posted a picture of the two embracing.

NBC News reports that there is an active warrant out for Pablo Hernandez, who is accused of abducting his daughter.