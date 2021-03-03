More guns sold by retailers last month than in any February since 2016, report shows

More guns were sold by retailers last month than in any February since 2016.

According to Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, gun retailers sold around 1.5 million guns in the United States in February.

“While the February 2021 number of nearly 1.5 million firearms sold is large, nonetheless it is smaller than for February 2013 (1.7 million) and February 2016 (1.6 million) even as the Biden administration formally announced last month that it would start reconsidering federal firearms-related legislation," SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer said in a press release. "Handguns continue to outsell long-guns, in February by a ratio of about 1.6-to-1.”

In February 2020, retailers sold 1.29 million guns, CNN reported.

SAAF reported that retailers sold over 2.2 million guns in January 2021.

The FBI conducted 3.4 million background checks last month, which is the busiest February on record.

They showed more than 4.3 million background checks in January, which is the highest number of checks conducted in one month.