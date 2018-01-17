Meteor explodes over Michigan, fireball seen in six states and Canada

(WXYZ) - (WXYZ) - The National Weather Service and United States Geological Survey confirmed that a meteor lit up the skies across Michigan and in several other states on Tuesday night.

According to the USGS, the meteor happened around 8:10 p.m. and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near New Haven in Macomb County.

The American Meteor Society's report map shows it was visible in six states and Canada.

The National Weather Service has issued a tweet saying it was a meteor.

 

 

