Meta could lift Trump's Facebook ban in January

Meta will decide in January whether to restore former President Donald Trump's Facebook account.

Nick Clegg, who serves as president of global affairs for the company, reportedly said at an event Thursday that a decision will be made by Jan. 7, 2023.

Trump was banned from Facebook for two years following the Capitol riots.

Politico reported that Clegg will make the decision after discussing it with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s board of directors.

“We will look at the signals related to real-world harm to make a decision," Clegg said, according to Politico.

Clegg did not give any indication whether he was leaning toward lifting Trump's ban or extending it.

Trump created his own social medial site, Truth Social, after being kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021.

The former president regularly posts comments and criticisms from his official account.