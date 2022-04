Americans saw a record number of tornadoes touch down in March.

During the month, at least 214 tornadoes tore through states.

That’s the most on record since 1950.

The storm prediction center says the previous record for March was set in 2021 with 191 tornadoes.

Usually, there are only about 80.

Scientists say we're probably seeing more tornadoes earlier in the year because of climate change and influences from La Niña.