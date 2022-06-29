Tennessee law enforcement officials say the search for a man suspected of shooting a Henderson police officer earlier this week is over after he died during an officer-involved shooting in Kentucky.

The search for Samuel Edwards began Monday after he was suspected of shooting and injuring the Henderson officer during a police pursuit, Metro Nashville Police said on Twitter.

BREAKING: This man is wanted for shooting a Hendersonville police officer tonight (non-critical) during a pursuit. Suspect abandoned his van on Gibson Dr in Madison and fled on foot. He is armed with 2 guns. Officers have blanketed the area. See him? Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/7jwr1N6aFK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022

According to The Tennessean, the Henderson officer attempted to pull over a black minivan driven by Edwards when Edwards began firing shots before speeding away.

The Henderson officer was non-critically wounded, the police department said.

Police said Edwards then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

On Tuesday, the police department issued an attempted murder warrant for Edwards.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a blue alert for Edwards, who they said was wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.

🚨A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for Samuel Q Edwards, wanted by Metro Nashville PD and TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest. He should be considered armed and very dangerous. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/kPtc50ICiY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022

Just after 8 p.m., officials said Edwards died following a shootout with Kentucky State Police.

The newspaper reported Edwards died following a police chase and shootout with officers near Louisville.