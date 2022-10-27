Man sentenced to death for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

A man convicted of murdering a Texas deputy in 2019 was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, 50-year-old Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood just outside Houston.

The news outlet reported that the jury deliberated 30 minutes before returning the death sentence against Solis, who represented himself after he fired multiple defense attorneys.

Solis was convicted last week of capital murder, the Associated Press reported.

Dhaliwal, who was the department's first Sikh deputy, was shot from behind as he was returning to his patrol car, the news outlet reported.

“The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement to the Associated Press. "That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death."