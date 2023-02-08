LIVE UPDATES: President Biden delivers State of the Union before divided Congress

President Joe Biden will soon deliver his second State of the Union address. His previous State of the Union came one year ago when Democrats held both the House and Senate. This time, he is speaking before a House opposed to his agenda.

The speech will begin shortly after 9 p.m.

Members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and members of Biden’s cabinet will soon filter into House chambers.

White House officials said the speech will focus on bipartisanship while touting the administration’s economic accomplishments.

The speech will be followed by a rebuttal by newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Republicans listening intently

Before heading into the House chambers, newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told Scripps News he hopes Biden addresses the economic anxiety being felt by many Americans. Although the U.S. unemployment rate is at its lowest level in five decades, inflation and interest rates remain elevated. A CBS News poll released this week indicated nearly two out of three Americans believe the U.S. economy is bad.

Vance also said he would like to hear the president talk about plans to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

While the White House has stressed bipartisanship as a major theme in Tuesday’s address, Vance is concerned about Biden’s posture on negotiations over the debt ceiling. Republicans have wanted to negotiate to raise the U.S. debt ceiling in conjunction with spending cuts. Biden has wanted to keep those issues separate.

“One of the things I do worry about is the president’s posture right now is we’re not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling, we’re not going to negotiate on the budgetary picture in the United States,” Vance said. “That’s not the right thing to do. That is not what the American people want. We need the president to negotiate with Republicans.”

