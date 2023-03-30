Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

A New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

While the exact charges in the indictment were not entirely clear by Thursday afternoon, what is known is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress.

The Associated Press reported that Trump's lawyer informed him of the New York indictment.

Trump suggested he knew criminal charges were coming. Trump said on his Truth social media account earlier this month that he believed he would be arrested. Trump also called on his supporters to protest the arrest.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating payments allegedly made by Trump and his former confidante Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels. It was revealed that Daniels received a payment from Trump through Cohen to remain quiet about their relationship in the leadup to the 2016 election.

Recently, Daniels and her attorney Clark Brewster confirmed on Twitter that she met with prosecutors at the request of Bragg’s office.

“Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness or for further inquiry if needed,” Brewster said.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges.

Trump has maintained his innocence.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “This is happening because President Trump is leading in the polls by a large margin against both Democrats and Republicans, and there’s never been anything so blatant in American political history. If the Democrats can do this to President Trump, they can do it to you.”

The indictment comes as Trump is launching his 2024 election bid.

Trump is also battling several other ongoing investigations, including a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. He is also being investigated in Georgia for pressuring election officials to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.