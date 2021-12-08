Las Vegas police identify suspect in high school student's 1979 murder

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada said Monday that they had identified the man suspected of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a Las Vegas high school student in 1979.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided details on the death of Western High School student Kim Bryant.

LVMPD met with the media and provided details about the cold case.

#NEW: We are at Metro Police HQ waiting to hear an update on a 1979 homicide cold case investigation.

Press conference set for 2:00. pic.twitter.com/c9hMYolpqt — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) November 29, 2021

Lt. Ray Spencer said Bryant was last seen at a Dairy Queen by the school.

Her backpack was later found close to Decatur and Charleston Boulevard, and her body was also found in the area — but the case went cold.

However, thanks to a generous donation, police could retest a DNA sample and identify Johnny Blake Peterson as a suspect in the case.

Peterson died in 1993, according to police.

A live stream of the announcement can be seen below:

Staff at KTNV first reported this story.