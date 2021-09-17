Kroger voluntarily recalls its bagged kale due to possible listeria contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that Kroger has voluntarily recalled its bagged kale due to possible listeria contamination.

The FDA said the product being recalled was Kroger's 16-ounce bagged Baker Farms-produced kale product.

Kroger said the product's universal product code is 11110-18170 and has a best-by date of Sept. 18, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar.

The company said the product was pulled from shelves on Sept. 16.

Kroger sold the product at Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, and South Carolina stores.

The company said they had not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

Kroger said if you have the affected product, you are asked to throw it away or return it to Kroger for a full refund.