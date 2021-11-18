Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Kardashian West helps fly Afghan women soccer players to U.K.

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives at the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team arrived in Britain early Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, after being flown from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, a U.K. soccer club, and Kim Kardashian. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kim Kardashian
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 15:06:50-05

LONDON (AP) — Members of Afghanistan's women's youth development soccer team have arrived in Britain after being flown from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, a U.K. soccer club, and Kim Kardashian West.

A plane carrying more than 30 teenage players and their families, about 130 people in all, landed at Stansted Airport near London early Thursday.

They will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain.

English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to help support the players.

The players managed to get to Pakistan and gain U.K. visas and could finally fly to Britain after a U.S. charity approached Kardashian West, who paid for their chartered plane.

According to the Associated Press, the nonprofit Tzedek Association helped the team.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, who founded the group, reached out to the reality TV star, who worked on criminal justice reform, the news outlet reported.

The reality TV star's spokesperson told the news outlet that Kardashian West and her shapewear brand SKIMS chartered the flight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage