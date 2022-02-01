Watch
Jury questioning paused in trial of officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death

Questioning is scheduled to resume Thursday.
AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Attorneys for Hankison, a former police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor raid, want to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 12:18:02-05

LOUISVILLE, KY — The questioning of potential jurors in the case involving Breonna Taylor is delayed.

Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith said that Hankison had to have unexpected minor surgery.

She noted that Hankison has the right to observe the jury selection process and that questioning will now begin on Thursday, but it’s not guaranteed that he will be available then.

Taylor was killed in a botched raid in 2020.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin in August of last year but was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Attorneys will try to sort through a total of 250 potential jurors to find 12, plus alternates.

If convicted, Hankison could face up to five years in prison.

