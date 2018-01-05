Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 2:47AM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Iguanas immobilized by cold weather in South Florida
Associated Press
11:23 AM, Jan 4, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
MIAMI (AP) -- It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.