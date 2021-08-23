Homes sales rose by 2% in July

Home sales in July rose 2% from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The association reported 5.99 million existing homes sales in July.

The median price of a home in the U.S. was $359,000, an increase of 17.8% from the previous year, the NAR said.

People searching for homes also had a slightly larger selection. According to the NAR, there were 1.32 million homes on the market at the end of July. That’s an increase of 7.3% from June.

However, homes are still going fast. The NAR report shows that homes sat on the market for 17 days. At the same time in 2020, homes were on the market for 20 days before they were scooped up.