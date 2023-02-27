Home where 4 University of Idaho students were killed to be torn down

The Moscow, Idaho, home where four university students were killed will be demolished.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said after the owner of the home gave it to the school, officials decided to tear it down.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Green stated.

It's unclear what will happen to the property. However, Green said the university is evaluating options that would allow students to be involved in the future development of the site.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the off-campus home in November.

In addition, the school is planning to create a memorial for the students in a "healing garden" somewhere on the university's campus.

The man accused of killing the students, Bryan Kohberger, was taken into custody in late December in Pennsylvania.