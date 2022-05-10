Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was '100% preventable'

Federal investigators are blaming a deadly Hawaii helicopter crash on the pilot’s decision to keep flying into worsening weather.

The 2019 crash killed all seven people on board.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said Tuesday it was 100% preventable.

She says people will be quick to blame the pilot, but that she is more concerned about the actions of the Federal Aviation Administration, which is supposed to regulate tour operators.

“The NTSB previously made 11 recommendations to the FAA to prevent accidents like this one, but our recommendations only work when they are implemented. It’s time for the FAA to act," Homendy said.

Homendy says there has been minimal oversight of Hawaii's popular helicopter tours.

The FAA has reportedly started working on regulations for the industry.