Growing number of US companies express concern about Georgia's elections law

Large US companies, some based in Georgia, are speaking out against the state’s recently-passed voting rights law.

Coca-Cola’s CEO, which is based in Atlanta, told CNBC the law is "unacceptable" and "a step backwards.” CEO James Quincey said the law is “wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public."

Other companies like Microsoft, American Express, Cisco, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase , AFLAC, as well as several civil rights groups , have released statements expressing similar concerns that while they support fair and secure elections, they oppose efforts to restrict access.

In response, Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, told CNBC, “I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they’re doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia."

Delta Airlines, also based in Atlanta, said in a memo to staff it is “evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong."

In response directly to Delta’s statement, Kemp said the airline’s comments “ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists," according to NBC News.

Georgia’s new law about elections makes changes to how people can vote and who oversees the statewide process. A few of the changes include: