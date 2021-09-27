Watch
GOP blocks bill to keep government funded

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a government spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mitch McConnell
Posted at 5:55 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:55:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have blocked a bill to keep the U.S. government funded and allow borrowing.

But Democrats, determined to avoid a federal shutdown, will likely try again.

All this as Democrats also press ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy agenda.

The tangled efforts Monday are not necessarily linked. But the fiscal year-end deadline to fund government operations past Sept. 30 is up against the Democrats’ desire to make progress on Biden’s $3.5 trillion federal government overhaul.

It's a consequential week for the president and his party.

Republicans reject Biden's package as too big. And they won't vote for more borrowing to pay past debts.

