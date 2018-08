(NBC News) A new report shows that Google is tracking your movements, even if you have disabled location tracking in your settings.

Google's apps can help you find a destination, personalize a search and even help you remember where you parked your car thanks to a slew of personal data including your location.

"If they know you go to McDonald's all the time, you are going to start to see McDonald's ads and those ads are very valuable to Google," says CNET's Roger Cheng.

According to an investigation by the Associated Press, Google apps automatically stored time-stamped location data of users without their permission, bringing up privacy concerns, including whether law enforcement used that data to track suspects.

Debate over the user's privacy versus the benefits of location technology continue to rage on, but turning your phone off may be the only way to stay off the grid.

To read more, click here.