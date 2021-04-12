Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:24:58-04

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say three officers were wounded when the passenger of a car shot them during a police chase that ended with one suspect killed and the other arrested.

The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding along Interstate 20.

Authorities said the vehicle sped away again, and the passenger fired a weapon that stopped the patrol vehicle.

According to The Associated Press, the officer was shot, lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a utility pole.

Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with three officers wounded.

A second officer was shot twice during the chase, The AP reported.

According to the AP, a deputy for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Officer was shot in the arm.

Sheriff Terry Langley said one suspect was killed and the other taken into custody "after a negotiation."

The AP reported that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku