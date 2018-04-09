Florida woman arrested for cocaine in purse blames windy day

5:55 PM, Apr 9, 2018
5:57 PM, Apr 9, 2018
Klein, Tess
iPhotos

FORT PIERCE, Fla.- A Florida woman was arrested after police found cocaine, which she claimed was blown into her purse by the wind.

WPLG  reported a woman was pulled over on March 21 because her car was swerving down the road. Police smelled marijuana when they approached.

Police found separate bags of marijuana and cocaine in the woman's purse. She admitted that the marijuana was hers but she denied that cocaine was hers and blamed the wind.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine. It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse," she told police.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top