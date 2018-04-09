Florida woman arrested for cocaine in purse blames windy day

FORT PIERCE, Fla.- A Florida woman was arrested after police found cocaine, which she claimed was blown into her purse by the wind.

WPLG reported a woman was pulled over on March 21 because her car was swerving down the road. Police smelled marijuana when they approached.

Police found separate bags of marijuana and cocaine in the woman's purse. She admitted that the marijuana was hers but she denied that cocaine was hers and blamed the wind.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine. It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse," she told police.