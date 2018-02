MGM Resorts has confirmed that it is renumbering several floors at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, including the floor where a gunman opened fire on thousands of people attending a country music festival in October.

Floors 31, 32, 33 and 34 will be changed to floors 56, 57, 58 and 59 to better align with the already numbered floors 60, 61 and 62, according to MGM Resorts.

Stephen Paddock fired upon attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017, from the 32nd floor of Mandalay bay. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The MGM Resorts previously announced that the rooms used by Paddock will not be available to the public in the future.