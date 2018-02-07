First baby with Down syndrome chosen as Gerber baby of the year

NEW YORK -- A one-year-old boy from Georgia is making history as this year’s Gerber baby.

Lucas Warren is the first down syndrome child to be named a Gerber baby since the company started the contest more than 90 years ago.

Lucas's parents entered him in the contest after a relative pointed out an ad looking for submissions.

Lucas’ mom, Cortney, posted a photo of Lucas on Instagram, using the contest's hashtag. His parents were shocked when they received the news that Lucas had been chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

“He gets to spread so much joy and love to everybody and that's what we're mostly looking forward to," said Jason Warren, Lucas’ father, told the TODAY show.

Bill Partyka, CEO and President of Gerber, says Lucas’s smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.

"I'm very excited to see how the world reacts,” Cortney Warren said.

To watch the family's full interview on the TODAY Show, click here.

