Feds urge consumers to stop riding these electric skateboards after 4 deaths reported, maker refusing recall

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission urges consumers to no longer use Future Motion’s Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards due to an ejection hazard.

The CPSC said that four deaths have been blamed on the skateboards, along with numerous injuries. The CPSC said that skateboards failed to balance the rider or suddenly stopped while in motion.

The federal agency said ejections from the skateboards can cause traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

The CPSC said the skateboard’s maker objected to its findings. A request for comment has been left with Future Motion.

“The firm states that all Onewheel electric skateboards are safe when operated following basic safe riding principles common to any board sport,” the CPSC said. “The firm sees no reason for riders to stop using their boards or new riders to not purchase one. The firm states that it always encourages riders to carefully educate themselves on how to use the board safely, ride within their abilities, and wear a helmet and other safety gear.”

Because Future Motion objected, the items are not under a formal recall. The CPSC said that it is pursuing a recall order. In the meantime, the CPSC said that consumers should not use or try to resell the devices.

The Onewheel models have been sold online since 2014 for $1,050 to $2,200.

The CPSC said all Onewheel models, including the Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT lines, are included in its report.