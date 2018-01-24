Fantasy fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin dies at 88

Ursula K. Le Guin, a fantasy fiction author best known for the Earthsea fantasy series and Hainish science fiction series, has died at the age of 88, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

She reportedly died at her home in Oregon.

Her son, Theo Downes-Le Guin, confirmed the death to the New York Times. The cause of her death was not released, but she was reportedly ill for several months before her death.

Le Guin was made the U.S. Library of Congress Living Legend in the "Writers and Artists" category. She was also named to a Medal for Distinguished Contribution by the National Book Award in 2014.

She also was nominated for a Pulitzer Award in 1997.

Her work transcended the English language, as her books were translated into dozens of languages.