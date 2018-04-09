What Mark Zuckerberg will tell Congress

Mark Zuckerberg has a clear message for Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal: It's my fault.

The Facebook CEO will take the blame for mistakes that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and lay out steps taken to prevent it from happening again, according to a copy of Zuckerberg's remarks as prepared for delivery to one of the committees before which he will be testifying.

"It's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy," Zuckerberg said in the prepared remarks, which were released by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Monday.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg is set to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday afternoon followed by a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Wednesday morning.