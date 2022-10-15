Department of Education starts beta testing for federal student loan forgiveness application

The U.S. Department of Education launched a beta site for its student loan forgiveness plan Friday night.

An Education Department spokesperson said in a statement, “This testing period will allow the department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” CNBC reported.

The site could be temporarily paused for assessments, but student loan borrowers will be able to submit applications via the sight, which will be reviewed for approval once the sight is out of its beta testing phase.

To see the site and submit an application visit the page at studentaid.gov.