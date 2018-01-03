Delta says 2017 Atlanta airport power outage cost it $50 million

A December 2017 power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was extremely costly for the Delta airline, which has its largest hub there.

The crippling outage will cost Delta up to $50 million in pre-tax income, officials with the airline said Wednesday.

The power outage on Dec. 17, 2017 was caused by a fire in electrical equipment in an underground tunnel and it lasted several hours. It had ripple effects throughout the air travel industry, leading to 1,400 flights canceled.

Before the Atlanta outage, Delta had 242 days without mainline flight cancellations.