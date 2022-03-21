Daytime talk show 'Maury' coming to an end after 30 years

Daytime talk show Maury is coming to an end after being on the air for 30 years.

The talk show, hosted by Maury Povich, is known for revealing the controversial results of paternity tests, teen pregnancies and infidelities, among other adult-themed topics.

It was launched in 1991, under the name The Maury Povich Show and was later shortened to “Maury” in 1998.

Since 1991, more than 3,600 episodes of Maury have aired.

An executive at NBCUniversal told Deadline it is canceling the show at the end of the 2021-2022 season, when Povich retires.

According to NBCU, those 31 seasons of the controversial talk show have made Povich the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of television.

The show will live on through reruns.