Watch
NewsNational

Actions

CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of drugstores

items.[0].image.alt
AMY SANCETTA/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2006 file photo, customers take advantage of the drive through pharmacy window outside a CVS drug store in a Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. CVS Caremark Corp. said Monday, Feb. 8, 2010, its profit rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter as results improved for its pharmacy benefits management business, which has lost billions in contracts for the new year.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Earns CVS Caremark
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:01:32-05

CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores over the next three years, as the retail giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.

The company said Thursday that it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years as it looks to reduce store count density in some locations.

The total of around 900 amounts to nearly a tenth of the roughly 10,000 retail locations CVS Health operates. The company also sells insurance and runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage