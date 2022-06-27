ATLANTA — A Subway employee in Atlanta was shot and killed by a customer who was upset over too much mayonnaise on their sandwich, police say.

WAGA reports the male customer got into an argument Sunday with the employees, complaining about the condiment.

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," said store owner Willie Glenn.

The man shot two of the female Subway employees, killing one and sending another to the hospital. According to Glenn, the store manager unsuccessfully fired back at the suspect.

Glenn said one of the employee's children was inside the store at the time of the shooting.

"I don't know what the world is coming to especially with our youth. They seem to be so hot-headed," Glenn said. "Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody wit ha gun. It's scary out here."

