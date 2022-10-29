Court documents: Britt Reid drank at Chiefs facility before DWI crash

After former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty in a Kansas City court last month of driving under the influence, court documents are shedding new light on the moments before that tragic crash.

Documents show that Reid, who crashed into two vehicles in his Dodge Ram pickup truck in February of 2020, was possibly at the Chief's team facility just before the crash which severely injured a 5-year-old girl named Ariel Young.

37-year-old Reid answered questions in court from attorney J.R. Hobbs.

“On February 4th, 2021, were you present at Arrowhead Stadium?” Hobbs asked Reid.

“Yes, sir,” Reid told Hobbs.

Yahoo! Sports reported that questions still linger about what happened in that team facility the night of the accident, in the hours and minute before.

It's unclear if Reid was drinking in the facility, and if he was drinking alone or if he was trying to hide his drinking there.

The Chief's offered to provide Young's family with medical care and "long-term financial stability," according to attorneys.

Reid was hospitalized after the crash and was suspended from the team.