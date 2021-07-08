Watch
Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP
Posted at 1:36 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 02:36:05-04

Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing a COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games.

The emergency likely to be announced later Thursday would last from next Monday to Aug. 22.

The Olympics begin July 23 and close Aug. 8. The decision likely means the athletic competitions and ceremonies will be held without fans, after foreign spectators were banned earlier.

A decision on local spectators is due Friday.

The emergency was prompted by rising cases, low vaccination rates and the concern that issuing an emergency too late would lead to illnesses and deaths.

