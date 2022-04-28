Chipotle giving nurses, doctors free burritos for a year

Restaurant chain Chipotle announced it is providing 2,000 health care professionals will free burritos for a year, totaling $1 million worth of food.

Chipotle said it will randomly pick health care workers for the prize the week of May 6.

"The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer. "With the help of our fans, we're starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year."