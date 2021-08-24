Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cellphone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off.

Alaska Airlines spokesperson Ray Lane says the passenger's phone "overheated and began sparking" after Flight 751 from New Orleans had landed Monday evening and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking.

Lane says crew members deployed the evacuation slides due to hazy conditions inside the cabin.

According to the Associated Press, passengers got out by sliding down them.

The AP reported that busses took the passengers to the terminal.

Two of the 129 passengers aboard were treated at a hospital. Their condition was unknown.

According to the AP, 129 passengers and six crew members were on board the flight.