Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

California teen crochets her quinceañera dress

Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 10.29.10 AM.png
KABC via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 10.29.10 AM.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:34:49-04

A 15-year-old girl in California wanted to bring a personal touch to her birthday.

In January, Noemi Mendez decided she wanted to celebrate her birthday by wearing something special, so she decided to crochet her quinceañera dress, KABC reported.

A quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates a girl's journey to womanhood.

"I've been crocheting for a while," Mendez told the news outlet. "And I was just like, 'You know what? I want to see how far I can go.' So I was like, 'You know what, mom, can I crochet my quinceañera dress?' And she said, 'Sure, why not.'"

This past weekend, Mendez debuted her beautiful creation while celebrating her quinceañera.

She told the news outlet that she would like to make it a family tradition, perhaps giving it to her daughter someday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need