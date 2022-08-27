California farmers make 24-day pilgrimage demonstrating for easier voting in union elections

Farm workers in California have made an incredible journey to drum up support for legislation that would give them easier access to voting in union elections.

The massive group of farm workers arrived at California's capitol city Sacramento after making a 355-mile journey across the state.

They walked for 24 days to raise awareness for a bill that supports, in part, mail-in voting and voting by proxy to give them easier access to making their voices heard in union elections.

While California's Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed support for the farmers and their pilgrimage, Newsom said he does not support the legislation in its current form.

Gov. Newsom said that the mail-in and proxy voting is not tested yet, and therefore he can't yet support that part of the bill.

Newsom's office is still working through key parts of the bill's language.