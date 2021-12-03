Burger King selling 37 cent Whoppers to celebrate burger's birthday this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Burger King's Whopper is celebrating its 64th birthday by selling the sandwich for 37 cents on Friday and Saturday.

According to CNN , the "two-day birthday bash" promotion will be offered exclusively to members of the Royal perks rewards program and can only be ordered on the chain's app.

Burger King began selling the Whopper in 1957.

CNN reports that throwback prices is one way to lure in customers, hoping they will spend more than the 37 cents on other items.

The offer is valid at participating restaurants in the U.S., excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

