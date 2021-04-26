Watch
Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
Posted at 3:59 AM, Apr 26, 2021
President Joe Biden is rounding out his first 100 days in office, and focusing on reining in the coronavirus seems to have paid off.

Biden can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic.

And, in addition, he has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy.

But some issues have proven to be tougher for the Biden administration, particularly on immigration.

Biden is grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of a steep increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the border.

