Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law

Brandon Wade/AP
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray and protest outside of a Whole Women's Health of North Texas, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. A federal judge did not say when he would rule following a nearly three-hour hearing in Austin during which abortion providers sought to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 20:21:59-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman did not say when he would rule following a nearly three-hour hearing Friday in Austin.

So far, abortion providers trying to block the Texas law have been rejected at every turn.

That makes a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration their best chance yet to deliver the first legal blow to the GOP-engineered law.

The law effectively bans abortion before some women know they are pregnant, and there are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Enforcement is solely left up to private citizens.

