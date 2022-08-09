Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden administration ending 'Remain in Mexico' policy

US Border Wall
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
US Border Wall
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:29:40-04

The U.S. is no longer implementing the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was first introduced under former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration had been trying to end the policy that advocates call cruel. The policy forced migrants to wait in Mexico ahead of their asylum hearings.

A court order issued Monday allows the Biden administration to proceed with its plans.

"We welcome the U.S. District Court’s decision, which follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 30th decision, to lift the injunction that required DHS to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) in good faith," a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says.

Border Patrol agents have been dealing with a record amount of migrants trying to get into the country this year. According to DHS, there have been more than 200,000 encounters at the border every month since March.

While the Remain-in-Mexico policy is no longer being implemented, the U.S. says it will still turn away migrants due to the pandemic.

"Individuals encountered at the Southwest Border who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed or expelled," DHS said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards