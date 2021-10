CHICAGO — The Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

The Astros were led by Jose Altuve who hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base.

The team took the series 3-1.

The Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

They will take on the Boston Red Sox.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.