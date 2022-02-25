Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Biden made the news official on Friday.

"I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court," the president said. "Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

In selecting Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries.

Jackson is an attorney who possesses the type of elite legal background found in other high court justices, but who's worked as a public defender.

If confirmed, she'd fill the seat on the nine-member court that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer.

He's retiring at the end of the term.

The Associated Press reported that Jackson, earlier in her legal career, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks.

She would be the current court’s fourth woman and second Black justice.

Her confirmation would also mark for the first time in history that four women would sit together on the nine-member court.