Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces a defamation lawsuit over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.

Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

Earlier this month, Jones traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition for the lawsuit.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.

Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit. The families rejected the offer.